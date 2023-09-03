Stormzy ‘plans to propose to girlfriend Maya Jama’ after rekindling their romance: ‘He is determined not to lose her again’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stormzy is reportedly already planning to propose to his girlfriend Maya Jama, after sending fans into a frenzy by revealing that they have rekindled their romance.

The grime star has reportedly told friends he is ‘determined’ to show his devotion to the presenter after winning her back following their 2019 divorce.

Last week, Maya and Stormzy ended months of speculation by confirming they were back together after flying to Greece for a romantic getaway.

A source told The sun“Stormzy knows how lucky he is to be back, and he’s determined not to lose her again.”

“He wants to make her his wife for life. He tells his friends this is it for him now, he’s found the one.’

It comes after Maya and Stormzy reportedly got stuck on the tarmac of an airport in Greece after their private jet was grounded due to air traffic control delays.

But their escape – which took place shortly after Maya’s 29th birthday – came to a chaotic end when their private jet was reportedly grounded due to air traffic control problems.

They would be among thousands of Britons stranded after 80 per cent of flights leaving Britain were delayed and disruptions continued into the week.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was experiencing “technical difficulties” that forced air traffic controllers to switch from an automatic system for landing and dispatching flights to a manual system on one of the busiest days of the year.

About Maya and Stormzy’s delay, a source said The sun: ‘Stormzy and Maya flew to Athens by helicopter and then boarded his private jet – but ended up stuck on the tarmac for hours because of the flight chaos.

“In the end, they took off on another plane and came back late last night.”

However, after they managed to get another flight home, Maya shared a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine on the plane via her Instagram Stories.

The pair are said to have soaked up the sun in a £2,700-a-night Greek villa as a ‘late birthday present’ for Maya.

Over the holidays, fans were thrilled when they were spotted holding hands after rumors of a romantic reconciliation surfaced over a week ago.

That’s what insiders told The sun that their relationship was secretly rekindled a year ago when they were reportedly seen kissing in an extra special VIP room in Germany days before the GQ bash in London.

It is also alleged that Stormzy’s mother, Abigail Owuo, was the matchmaker who “motivated him to make amends with Maya.”

A source told The sun“Stormzy is very open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day, and he knows Maya is ‘The One.’”

Speculation abounded as to whether Maya and Stormzy had reunited after she was spotted at his All Points East show last weekend.

The couple dated for four years before splitting in 2019, with the rapper publicly stating that he “never loved anyone the way I loved her.”

He has always denied the infidelity in the relationship, but admitted that he had to learn hard lessons about his behavior, describing it as “disrespectful.”

In his interview series with Louis Theroux, the rapper admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship, but revealed that he’s grown since then.

He explained, “My breakup, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like making a mistake and losing someone you loved, someone you cared about, someone special to you.

That’s probably the greatest loss a man can have, isn’t it? If no one dies, that’s the greatest loss you can have.’