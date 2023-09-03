Fatima Hage: Sydney hairdresser survived her bikie ‘bed buddy’s’ execution… and someone recently firebombed her husband’s $400k Lambo. Now texts reveal a feud over a $18,000 Rolex

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dressed in an all-black one-piece and perched on a golden throne on her newlywed’s lap, Fatima Hage projects an image of prestige and wealth.

After two big brushes with death, Sydney’s hapless hairdresser could certainly be forgiven for finding an escape into the finer things in life – like the Hermes Birkin handbag strategically placed next to her high-heeled feet in this marital portrait.

Six years ago, she survived a gang attack that claimed the life of her supposed lover, while her new husband had his Lamborghini burned down in May.

But Daily Mail Australia can now reveal a small detail in the glamorous portrait has sparked months of nasty slander.

A woman previously involved with Fatima’s new husband, Mahmoud “Bargo” Bargshoon, has accused him of stealing her Rolex – before giving it to his wife as a one-time luxurious gift.

Sydney hairdresser Fatima Hage, 30, sits on her new husband Mahmoud ‘Bargo’ Bargshoon’s lap, allegedly wearing a watch which sparked a bitter six-month feud.

Mrs Hage, 30, strongly denies the allegations on behalf of her husband, saying she is wearing a different watch and the other woman is driven by jealousy.

The $12,500 two-tone diamond watch, which can be seen on Ms Hage’s left wrist in the photo, was the subject of a six-month feud between the two women.

Rose, 26, from Liverpool in western Sydney, had a brief three-month relationship with Mr Bargshoon last winter.

She told Daily Mail Australia she was “110 per cent sure” the watch on Ms Hage’s wrist was the same one she claims she misplaced at Mr Bargshoon’s home in late August 2022.

Rose (pictured), 26, who had a brief relationship with Mr Bargshoon last year, alleges the watch she is wearing in this picture is the same as the one on Ms Hage’s wrist in the previous picture

Messages between the two women, seen by Daily Mail Australia, demonstrate their increasingly bitter feud over the allegedly stolen watch.

Before the relationship ended, Rose grew suspicious and confronted Mr Bargshoon, who denied having the watch.

Ms Hage recently married Mahmoud ‘Bargo’ Bargshoon (pictured). Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Mr Bargshoon is a thief – simply that there is a heated argument over a Rolex watch between the two women.

The builder even sent him a bizarre video of him unsuccessfully searching for the Rolex in his house.

“A few months later, friends contacted me to say that they had supposedly seen my watch in his room, but I still didn’t think much about it,” Rose shared.

“But then, in March, a friend of mine sent me a recording of Bargo’s Snapchat, where he lifts Fatima’s jacket to show a watch that looks exactly like mine… like he bought it for her.”

Rose, who runs a gym and runs her own designer dress rental business, was immediately suspicious and contacted Ms Hage directly.

“At first, I reached out to her in the nicest way possible, because if another woman contacted me, girl to girl, to tell me that the watch my boyfriend gave me was potentially stolen, I would would go back in his face,” Rose said.

Rose (left), who was gifted her Dior two-tone diamond watch by an ex-boyfriend, claims to have seen Ms Hage wearing her watch in a Snapchat video His watch is pictured on the right

An image taken from Mr Bargshoon’s Snapchat, shared with Daily Mail Australia

Indeed, Ms Hage has dismissed that suggestion outright, sparking increasingly acerbic correspondence over the past six months, which has been shared with Daily Mail Australia.

Rose repeatedly asked Ms Hage to share the serial number of the Rolex to put an end to the allegations.

The messages have become more and more acerbic

“She refuses to give me the serial number, even though I asked for it several times,” Rose said.

“We could put this to bed so easily. But she always changes the subject.

“Some people have said, ‘It’s just a watch’, but the cost is like someone stealing your car. It’s also very sentimental for me because we broke up for distance reasons on very good terms.

However, when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, Ms Hage completely denied the allegation.

‘No that’s not true. I actually went to my lawyer and I’m going to sue the girl for defamation because it’s not true,” she said.

“She’s just a jealous ex with a vendetta.”

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Mr Bargshoon is a thief – simply that there is a heated argument over a Rolex watch between the two women.

Ms Hage denied she was ever asked for the serial number of the watch, saying the text messages shared with Daily Mail Australia were addressed to someone else.

“My husband is a multi-millionaire,” she said. “He would never steal a watch.”

This publication repeatedly asked Ms Hage to provide the serial number, but she refused.

“I don’t need to justify myself to someone who is obsessed with my partner,” she said.

Ms Hage is suing NSW Police for trauma and PTSD following the murder of her lover Kemel Junior ‘Blackie’ Barakat’ while she was allegedly lying next to him in 2017.

Barakat had long-standing ties to the Comancheros and the Hells Angels and was suspected in the execution of another career criminal, 29-year-old Hamad Assaad, in 2016.

Ms. Hage and Kemel “Blackie” Barakat were in bed in Mortlake, in the south of the city, at around 2.30am on March 10, 2017, when masked gunmen stormed into her unit and executed her under a rain of bullets.

Mr Bargshoon had the Lamborghini Huracan he rented on the street set on fire in May this year.

She was then falsely accused of opening the door to the killers and posting a photo taken from the bloody corpse of Sydney’s underworld character on Snapchat.

The trial is expected to begin in the New South Wales District Court in six weeks.

Her new husband, Mr Bargshoon, saw his rented $400,000 Lamborghini Huracan set on fire in a street in Olympic Park, west of Sydney, in May.

Police are looking for two people who were seen carrying jerry cans moments before the fire broke out, melting the vehicle onto the road.

Attempts to contact Mr. Bargshoon were unsuccessful.