<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ivy Getty takes dog ownership very seriously. The billionaire heiress and her pet were spotted last week doing “Mum Duty” (walking her dog to you or me) and dressed in eye-catching outfits.

The chihuahua, named Blue, must be used to dressing her “mom.” In July, Ivy decorated her dog with a party hat with pink feathers and a ruffled yellow number to celebrate Blue’s eighth birthday.

Billionaire heiress Ivy Getty, 28, and her chihuahua Blue were spotted in eye-catching outfits

Actress Michelle Keegan has modeled in matching sweaters with her sausage dog, Phoebe

“I can’t imagine life without you,” said Ivy, the great-granddaughter of oil magnate Jean Paul, who was once the richest man in the world.

Ivy, 28, has always made time for Blue: she took her “daughter” on ski trips and even shared the spotlight with the dog on the covers of magazines. And she’s not the only celebrity to share a wardrobe with their pet.

Actress Michelle Keegan has modeled in matching sweaters with her sausage dog, Phoebe. Actress Lily Allen and heiress Paris Hilton are also participating in this trend.

I wonder if we’ll see Ivy in pied-de-poule soon

Dive into motherhood

During her pregnancy, Vogue beauty editor Tish Weinstock starred in this avant-garde underwater shoot for Thistles eyewear

The The newborn daughter of Vogue beauty editor Tish Weinstock was always said to have a glamorous lifestyle. But baby Phoenix Fox Guinness’s early years will be even more stylish as I can reveal that model Adwoa Aboah will be her godmother.

While still pregnant, Tish starred in this avant-garde underwater shoot for Thistles Glasses, above, prompting Adwoa, 31, to post enthusiastically, “That’s my boyfriend and my goddaughter!”

Adwoa has modeled for Calvin Klein and Versace and is a member of the nobility, as her great-grandfather was Viscount Lowther.