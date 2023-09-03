There’s a Screwy New Twist in Case of Accused TikTok Stalker

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Lee County Sheriff Office

The case of an accused Ponzi schemer with a TikTok habit has taken another wild turn.

Wannabe financial guru Michael French, 40, was first accused of running a $20 million scam to fund his lavish lifestyle. Then came his arrest for allegedly stalking a woman he met on social media. Now, French is facing new charges, with authorities saying he forged a slew of FBI letters in an attempt to silence a woman he was allegedly harassing online after she dumped him.

“We at the FBI understand that you have had an incredibly difficult few weeks due to the alleged harassment and threats that you claim are being done by Mr. French,” read a July 10 letter purported to be from Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic.

