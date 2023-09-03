From Miley Cyrus to Kurt Russell: Hollywood’s UFO Obsession – Seven Celebs Convinced of Alien Encounters

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If aliens do visit Earth, they often appear to reveal themselves to famous people.

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kurt Russell has claimed to have encountered strange lights or alien craft, and director Stephen Spielberg says he believes people have had UFO encounters.

UFO experts have even suggested that Hollywood’s obsession with aliens has fueled real-world UFO sightings, known as the “Will Smith effect” for his role in Independence Day.

DailyMail.com spoke to famed television psychic Uri Geller about his own experiences with UFOs, which he says began when he was just five years old, and about other celebrities who have seen aliens.

A UFO sighting in Weyauwega, Wisconsin; February 2003

Geller said: ‘Already from my childhood, I had this kind of extraterrestrial contact.

“In my opinion, the United States is hiding alien technology and trying to weaponize it, to be superior to Russia and China.”

Geller also spoke about John Lennon and Muhammad Ali’s experiences with UFOs, and DailyMail.com has explored the stories of other celebrities who believe they have come into contact with aliens.

Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Handbook, said he is “skeptical” of some UFO sightings by celebrities, telling DailyMail.com: “They use them to get publicity for their latest media projects or to get on the UFO train. He also distinguishes them as more special than us ordinary people who have not seen a UFO or been abducted by our extraterrestrial visitors.’

John Lennon’s ‘Alien Egg’

Beatle John Lennon (far right) is said to have given Uri Geller an “alien object” (Getty)

Uri Geller told DailyMail.com that he was “very close” to Beatles singer John Lennon and that the musician gave him an alien egg or stone.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Geller said: “John Lennon actually gave me an object that he got from an alien.”

Geller previously claimed that the egg-shaped object was “given” to Lennon by insectoid creatures, and then gifted to Lennon.

Geller previously quoted Lennon as saying, “I wasn’t dreaming or stumbling.” In my apartment there were creatures that looked like people but not like people: they looked like insects.’

Geller still owns the object, which he has never tested, but more skeptical observers have since suggested that the egg was a work of art created by Danish scientist and artist Piet Hein.

Miley Cyrus made eye contact with an alien

Did Miley Cyrus really ‘make eye contact’ with the pilot of an alien spacecraft?

Singer Miley Cyrus claimed that she was not only chased by “some kind of UFO” in San Bernardino, California, but that she “made eye contact” with the alien pilot.

He said in a 2020 interview with Interview magazine that he “couldn’t really look at the sky after” their encounter.

He said the alien craft resembled a glowing, flying snowplow.

She said: “I saw it fly and my friend saw it too.” There were a couple other cars on the road and they stopped to look too, so I think what I saw was real.

“I actually didn’t feel threatened at all, but I did see a being sitting in front of the flying object.

However, he admitted that there was a possibility that the encounter “could have been” due to the “marijuana wax” he had recently used.

Kurt Russell and the lights of the Phoenix

Kurt Russell, pictured in 1983 with Goldie Hawn

The Phoenix Lights are one of the most famous UFO sightings in recent history, with lights seen over Arizona and Nevada in 1997.

But the first person to see the ‘alien’ lights may have been Hollywood star Kurt Russell, at the controls of his own private plane.

Russell reported the lights to the control tower at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and may even have been the first person to report the sighting.

He said he was flying his son Oliver to see a girlfriend: “We were getting close.” I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniformity in a V shape. Oliver told me, I was looking at it, I was coming in, maybe we’re half a mile away, and Oliver said, ‘Dah, what are those lights?’

“Then I snapped out of my reverie and said, ‘I don’t know what they are.’ He said, ‘Are we okay here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to call’ and reported it.

The lights are now believed to have been down to a pilot training exercise, Operation Snowbird, rather than an extraterrestrial visitation.

Demi Lovato’s Alien Snowflakes

Demi Lovato is so convinced that aliens are real that we should stop using the word “alien” in case it offends.

She said: “I think we need to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a pejorative term for anything.”

In a 2020 Instagram post, he revealed that he had contacted aliens through meditation.

She wrote: “Over the past few months I have delved into the science of consciousness and have experienced not only peace and serenity like I have never known before, but have also witnessed the most incredibly deep sightings both in the sky and meters away.” distance from me

‘This planet is on a very negative path to destruction, but WE can change that together. If we could get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about alien life among us and change our destructive habits that destroy our planet.’

The lights of Muhammad Ali in the sky

Muhammad Ali believed in UFOs

The boxer was a firm believer in UFOs and spoke about his own encounters.

In the book, ‘Amazing Flying Saucer Experiences of Celebrities, Rock Stars and the Rich and Famous’, Ali said that he saw a UFO in Central Park in New York.

Ali said: ‘I looked up just before dawn, as I often do while jogging, and there, floating above us, was a brilliant light hanging as if by an invisible thread.

‘At first I thought it was a beacon projected from a helicopter. But moments later, a similar object passed in front of us.

Uri Geller

Psychic Uri Geller described a disturbing encounter to DailyMail.com (Getty)

World famous spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has long had a fascination with the paranormal, but did his powers come from a UFO encounter as a child?

Geller, who has demonstrated psychokinetic powers on television around the world, told DailyMail.com his mother always preferred to imagine her powers came from her relative Sigmund Freud.

But when he was around five years old, Geller had a supernatural encounter near the family’s Tel Aviv home after he snuck into a garden because he thought he heard kittens crying.

He said: “I could see a sphere of light, perhaps ten feet in diameter, pulsating

“Out of that sphere, almost like a laser beam, it hit me on the head, I’m not sure how long after I got back home.”

Geller said he’s not sure if their encounter was a spiritual experience or with some form of extraterrestrial “higher being.”

Geller also claimed to have subsequently worked with the CIA to explore his powers, and claimed to have seen alien bodies at a secret site in the US.