Jennifer Garner braves the rain while jogging near her home in Brentwood in the early morning

Jennifer Garner didn’t let the rain stop her from doing her daily cardio on Saturday.

The 51-year-old actress was spotted jogging with a friend through her Brentwood neighborhood during the light rainstorm.

Garner — who recently shared a throwback photo from her childhood — went makeup-free and kept her brunette hair tied back.

For her run, the Alias ​​star wore a black T-shirt and camo print leggings.

She stomped on the sidewalk in a pair of tricolor runners.

After jogging, Garner put on a black sweater and enjoyed a cup of coffee with her friend.

The actress was recently featured in a promotional video for her children’s food company Once Upon A Farm, which was shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the clip, the Alias ​​star showed off her farm’s fresh blackberries and picked a few before popping them into her mouth.

She then took off her hat and filled it with countless blackberries before the clip ended.

Garner kept it very casual in a sleeveless white T-shirt and striped overalls as she enjoyed her fruit.

The performer co-founded Once Upon A Farm with John Foraker in 2018.

The Catch Me If You Can actress has since appeared in numerous promotional materials for her brand.

Garner talked about working with Once Upon A Farm during an interview with Forbeswhere she discussed her own difficulties in finding nutritious food for her children during her early years as a mother.

“I know when my first child was born and I was faced with the baby food path, all I said was, ‘Oh no.’ It’s just gross,” she recalled.

The artist then expressed disbelief at the lack of healthy items for children in most stores.

“I couldn’t even believe a cooler existed for fresh pet food, but it’s not even possible to have a can or jar that you open with baby food that doesn’t look like goo or gruel,” she said.

Garner went on to state that she was happy to be involved with a company that is trying to make a positive change in their business practices.

“I’m so driven by the mission, driven by the partnership with John, and by this incredible team we’ve put together and super excited about the future,” she said.