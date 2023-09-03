Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    Lesbian Sex Educator Was NYC’s Real Life Carrie Bradshaw

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , ,
    Lesbian Sex Educator Was NYC’s Real Life Carrie Bradshaw

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Rachel Crow

    It feels such a relief to talk to Tristan Taormino. Someone normal, at last, I think-someone who takes sex seriously. We start off talking about her fantasy role play classes and her new workshop titled, “Kinky Mommie Play.”

    “Nobody else teaches it,” she says. “‘Daddy’ is usually the revered archetype.”

    Then we get into pegging (yawn, so mainstream now) before segueing into talk of “breakthrough lovers,” meaning that partner who takes you to erotic places you’ve never dreamed of. “And once you’ve gone through that door you can’t go back-you’re changed as a sexual being,” Taormino says.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    White supremacists march on Orlando, waving swastika flags and raising Heil Hitler salutes – just days after racist Dollar General store attack in Jacksonville that left three dead

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Ronald Acuna Jr smashes third hardest-hit home run since MLB records began… Braves star hammers ball at 121.2mph for 454 feet vs. LA

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    RNC Members Accuse Fellow Member of Being a Chinese Spy—Just Because He’s Chinese

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    White supremacists march on Orlando, waving swastika flags and raising Heil Hitler salutes – just days after racist Dollar General store attack in Jacksonville that left three dead

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Ronald Acuna Jr smashes third hardest-hit home run since MLB records began… Braves star hammers ball at 121.2mph for 454 feet vs. LA

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    RNC Members Accuse Fellow Member of Being a Chinese Spy—Just Because He’s Chinese

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui, thousands evacuated

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy