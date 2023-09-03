Lesbian Sex Educator Was NYC’s Real Life Carrie Bradshaw

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Rachel Crow

It feels such a relief to talk to Tristan Taormino. Someone normal, at last, I think-someone who takes sex seriously. We start off talking about her fantasy role play classes and her new workshop titled, “Kinky Mommie Play.”

“Nobody else teaches it,” she says. “‘Daddy’ is usually the revered archetype.”

Then we get into pegging (yawn, so mainstream now) before segueing into talk of “breakthrough lovers,” meaning that partner who takes you to erotic places you’ve never dreamed of. “And once you’ve gone through that door you can’t go back-you’re changed as a sexual being,” Taormino says.

Read more at The Daily Beast.