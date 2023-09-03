Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    I Tried to Get Rid of My Leftover Opioids. It Wasn't Easy.

    I Tried to Get Rid of My Leftover Opioids. It Wasn't Easy.

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

    I recently found myself wandering the streets of Brooklyn, clutching my tote bag. Inside was a bottle of oxycodone that I didn’t seem to be able to get rid of.

    A few weeks earlier I had been prescribed a small supply of painkillers for a surgery, but I was left with a handful of pills I no longer needed. Disposing of them was a challenge.

    I went to two pharmacies but was told they don’t collect leftover medicines. Instead, the pharmacist at the second drug store handed me a small envelope containing a powder and a confusing set of instructions on how to mix it with the drug that left me unclear on what to do.

