Aussie Alex de Minaur stuns tennis world with straight sets demolition at US Open proving a ‘nightmare’ for opponent

Alex de Minaur rolls his opponent at the US Open

The Australian is playing the best tennis of his career

Tennis world shocked by ruthless form

Alex de Minaur admits he’s a man on a mission after showing off his newfound firepower to fight his way to the round of 16 at the US Open in New York.

The Australian world No. 13 ruthlessly dismantled Chilean seed Nicolas Jarry 6-1 6-3 6-2 to join Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the fourth round.

So often ridiculed for lacking the weapons to go deep at Grand Slams, de Minaur emerged as the boss from the baseline to overwhelm 25th-placed Jarry in just an hour and 44 minutes on Saturday.

He beat the South American six times, saved the only break point on his own serve and won an incredible 85 percent after landing his first pitch.

Tellingly, de Minaur punished Jarry almost every time he missed a first serve, winning 19 of 27 points on the Chilean’s second serve.

Alex de Minaur overtook Nicolas Jarry with a landslide win in straight sets at the US Open

Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic called De Minaur’s tactics a “nightmare” for her opponents.

“I am extremely happy again. I had a mission to accomplish,” he said.

“I stuck to my game plan. I performed and did whatever I wanted. It was a great day at the office and something to be proud of.

“Obviously the game plan against someone like Jerry, who has such big guns, is to try to neutralize him and try to find a healthy balance between pushing the ball and being still a bit aggressive without missing.

“I think I found that line today. And it was great to keep applying that pressure. If he wanted to win, he was going to have to find some amazing winners and that didn’t discourage me.

“I just kept playing the next point and started all over again.”

“I don’t think any of us expected him to be clinical enough to put Jarry out like that,” Australian legend Todd Woodbridge said in a comment.

The Aussie’s reward is a sixth week two foray into majors, his third at Flushing Meadows in the last five years and a likely round of 16 shot against third-placed 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev .

Tennis fans were surprised by the ruthless display of the talented young Australian.

This might be the best tennis streak of Alex de Minaur’s career. Capturing Nicolas Jarry’s (big) serve superbly and winning almost 90 percent of his first serves. Potentially, he will next face Daniil Medvedev, whom he beat twice last year. #US Open — Marc McGowan (@ByMarcMcGowan) September 2, 2023

de Minaur is spanking Jarry right now. Jarry made an absurd number of errors on his routine forehands. It’s very ugly. — TTW (@TailToWin) September 2, 2023

Medvedev will play his third-round match later on Saturday against Argentina’s world number 32 Sebastian Baez.

De Minaur has beaten Medvedev twice in the last 10 months, including last month in straight sets en route to his first appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto.

The win was Minaur’s fourth against a top-10 rival this season and, if they meet, the 24-year-old will be keen to pull off another upset on Tuesday (AEST) to tie their run to the 2020 quarter-finals . At New York.

De Minaur’s previous two meetings with Jarry resulted in four tiebreakers.

But he broke Jarry’s big serve in the opener on Saturday to set the tone for a much more one-sided affair.

Leaving nothing to his opponent, de Minaur committed 10 unforced errors throughout the match while shooting 40 at Jarry.

When asked if he was a man on a mission, de Minaur replied, “Look, I’m in a good headspace. I have very clear thoughts in my head once I’m on the tennis court.

“I know what I want to accomplish, what I want to do and it’s always great when you can perform too.

“I think what I bring is the kind of energy and intensity from the first point to the last and it shows because it really helped me maintain my level throughout the game.”