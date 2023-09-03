Robert Irwin, Elle Macpherson and Michael Clarke pay heartfelt celebrity tributes to Father’s Day: from sweet family snaps to never-before-seen images

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Robert Irwin led celebrity celebrations for Australian Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a never-before-seen video of him as a baby with his late father Steve.

The conservationist, 19, shared the rare footage on Instagram, which shows Robert taking a nature walk with his father and sister Bindi as a toddler.

We see Steve lovingly leading Bindi and Robert through the woods before the footage shows him gently lifting his son onto his shoulders.

Today is Father’s Day here in Australia. Days like this are filled with so many different emotions. Above all, I choose to make it a great day so that I can remember the most beautiful moments with the best father,” Robert wrote with the images.

Steve, known as The Crocodile Hunter, died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a wildlife documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest in Queensland.

Meanwhile, supermodel Elle Macpherson, 59, marked Father’s Day by sharing a heartwarming photo of her giving her dad Peter a huge hug at a lakeside resort.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad,” she captioned the photo.

Elsewhere, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, 41, celebrated the special day by posting a cheery photo of himself from 2015 beaming as he watched his daughter Kelsey Lee in the delivery room.

“That’s how I feel every day, my little princess. Being your dad is the best,” wrote Michael, who shares Kelsey with his ex-wife Kyly.

Reality star Skye Wheatley, 29, meanwhile, posted a loving tribute to her partner Lachlan Waugh, sharing a video of him sitting on a swing with their two children Forest four and Bear one.

Dear Dad. Happy Father’s Day, you the best,” she wrote next to the images.

Supermodel Megan Gale, 48, also shared a heartwarming tribute to her fiancé Shaun Hampson by posting two photos of him playing with their kids.

And Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac posted a hilarious Father’s Day tribute from his one-year-old daughter Margot, who gave him a jar of “age prevention” skin cream “gift.”

Thank you ‘Margot’ for this ‘thoughtful’ gift on my very first Father’s Day. A gift in no way influenced by your ‘kind’, ‘generous’ and ‘loving’ mother Rebecca,” he wrote cheekily alongside the photo.

Elsewhere, 40-year-old Australian Idol star Anthony Callea kept it short and sweet by sharing a photo of his father Cosmo, thanking him for always guiding and believing in him.

Supermodel Megan Gale, 48, shared a heartwarming tribute to her fiancé Shaun Hampson by posting two photos of him playing with their child