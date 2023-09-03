RNC Members Accuse Fellow Member of Being a Chinese Spy—Just Because He’s Chinese

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/WikiMistressoftheLight/Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images

When medical equipment wholesaler Solomon Yue emigrated to the United States from China in 1980, he quickly became a conservative activist and outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party.

But now, the longtime Oregon Republican National Committeeman faces an allegation from some fellow RNC members that is particularly serious and potentially racist—the allegation that he is a Chinese spy, seemingly based entirely on the fact that he is Chinese.

When The Daily Beast reached out to Yue to discuss the baseless allegations, he was all too aware that some RNC members had been discussing the possibility that he was a Chinese spy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.