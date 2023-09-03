Ronald Acuna Jr smashes third hardest-hit home run since MLB records began… Braves star hammers ball at 121.2mph for 454 feet vs. LA

Ronald Acuna homered in all three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week

His 32nd of the season was also the third hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era.

Ronald Acuna Jr wrote another chapter of a remarkable season on Saturday night, hitting the third-hardest homer since Major League Baseball records began.

Acuna hammered a throw from Emmet Sheehan of the LA Dodgers 454 feet from center field. The hit – his 32nd homer of the season – was recorded at 121.2 mph, making it the hardest hit ball by a Braves player according to Statcast tracking.

Only one player has ever hit a harder homer in this MLB era: Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees veteran occupies the top two spots in the standings.

In July 2020, Stanton’s shot on Washington pitcher Erick Fedde prompted the commentator to explain, “You can’t hit a ball harder.”

But he was wrong. This circuit was clocked at 121.3 mph. Two years earlier, Stanton had recorded a speed of 121.7 mph against Texas.

According to MLB, only one ball of any kind has been hit harder since Statcast began tracking. It also belonged to Stanton.

On the final day of the 2017 season, the 33-year-old hit a single at 122.2 mph.

Acuna’s 121.2mph hit capped off an unforgettable week for the Venezuelan. On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Braves star tied the knot before winning a historic grand slam and beating rival NL MVP Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He hopes to postpone the honeymoon until November.

Acuna Jr said “I do” to his longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde on Thursday morning

Before leading the Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 Thursday night, Acuna married his fiancée Maria Laborde in a small ceremony at a house in the mountains about 45 minutes from the team hotel. The couple have two young sons together.

“I didn’t mention anything to anyone,” Acuna said through a translator. “It was something I had planned weeks in advance.”

“Holy cow,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said in surprise. “I better not know most of that stuff, quite honestly, but kudos to him.”

Acuna’s grand slam broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning and made him the leading player with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. Atlanta needed a strong offensive performance to beat two Betts homers.

“I feel very happy, I feel very special,” Acuna said. “I’m very grateful, I feel very privileged.”