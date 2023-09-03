White supremacists march on Orlando, waving swastika flags and raising Heil Hitler salutes – just days after racist Dollar General store attack in Jacksonville that left three dead

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Several groups of outspoken neo-Nazis were spotted marching through Orlando-area parks on Saturday, with one group even ending up at the gates of Walt Disney World.

Videos on social media showed the groups – known as the “Blood Tribe” and the “Goyim Defense League” – taking to the streets of Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Spring.

The demonstrators, filmed by State Representative Anna V. Eskamani, waved the Nazi salute and chanted “We are everywhere.”

It came just days after racist gunman Ryan Palmeter killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. Palmeter entered the store on Saturday armed with two firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle adorned with swastikas.

According to leaflets, the two groups worked together to organize a “March of the Red Shirts” rally.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism issued a statement on Friday warning that the rallies would take place sometime in September.

They said they “expect the group to hold multiple protests at high-visibility locations – such as a sports or entertainment venue, a freeway overpass, a government building, or in front of an LGBTQ+ venue or a Jewish institution – in order to attract as many audiences and as much media attention as possible.

Blood Tribe members were later spotted on the road by right-wing journalist and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

At one point, a video showed one of the members telling Loomer that she should be “thrown in an oven” while shouting insults at her.

Loomer was visibly unhappy with the protesters’ behavior but defended their right to do so.

“Very vitriolic and irrational behavior. But it’s moments like this that remind us that this is what free speech was created for. Speech you disagree with is also free speech,” Loomer tweeted.

“While I certainly don’t appreciate the way I was treated today as I returned home from an afternoon of shopping and hairdressing, it reminds me that freedom of speech should be for everyone. the world, otherwise we don’t have freedom of speech for anyone,” she added.

There were even groups of far-right supporters – claiming to be affiliated with the “Aryan Freedom Network” – displaying Nazi flags at the gates of Disney World alongside flags supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Christopher “Hammer” Pohlhaus (pictured center right) leads a rally with neo-Nazi groups Blood Tribe and Goyim Defense League

People wave swastika flags during a march by neo-Nazi groups in Orlando

A neo-Nazi from the Blood Tribe group poses for a photo during a rally

Blood Tribe members were later spotted on the freeway by right-wing journalist and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Protesters claiming to support DeSantis pulled off a similar stunt outside Disney in late June.

Kyle Becker, conservative media personalityhowever, suggested they weren’t necessarily serious and were simply trying to vilify Republicans.

“Here we go again for false flag nonsense. They are “DeSantis supporters” who fly neo-Nazi flags in front of Disney World. Your life must be sad to cosplay right because your ideas suck. It’s so pathetic.

Blood Tribe and Aryan Freedom Network are extremist white supremacist groups that espouse anti-Semitic, racist, and homophobic views and march in military-style attire, often heavily armed.

Former US Marine Christopher Polhaus, linked to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC in 2021, founded Blood Tribe.

The Aryan Freedom Network is closely tied to the Ku Klux Klan and was founded by the daughter of a former leader of the racist group – known as the Great Dragon.

The Goyim Defense League is a group of anti-Semitic provocateurs whose scattered networks of members across the country help it mingle and collaborate with other neo-Nazi groups.

His strongholds include Arizona, California, Georgia and Texas, but many of his recent stunts have taken place in Florida, the new home of California-raised Minadeo II.

The company specializes in performing highly offensive stunts, such as driving vans smeared with anti-Semitic slurs while dressed as Jews in what they call “Name the Nose” tours.

The word Goyim is a derogatory Yiddish and Hebrew word for non-Jews.

Last year, at least 50 different white supremacist groups flooded the country with a record amount of racist propaganda, including leaflets, banners, graffiti and laser projection, according to the ADL.