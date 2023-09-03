Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tuesday, September 5, 2023

    By

    Sep 3, 2023

    8:45 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;The Episcopal Committee and the General Secretariat of Catholic Schools in Lebanon launch their 29th annual conference entitled: ldquo;Integrated Education is the Power of Changing Society,rdquo; in the presence of Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, at the Notre Dame School of Louaize – Zouk Mosbeh

    9:30 nbsp; nbsp;MP George Okais chairs a session of the subcommittee emanating from the Administration and Justice Committee

    11:00. nbsp;nbsp;MP George Adwan chairs a session of the Administration and Justice Committee

