Monthly News from Susan Miller — September 2023

Dear Reader,

You are now in September, a far better month than either July or August. In August, seven out of eight planets were retrograde, and that made it hard to make progress—on any front.

For any of your plans, whether they are professional or personal, the two most important planets to watch when in retrograde are Venus and Mercury, for they are two of the three planets that orbit close to Earth. We feel the retrogrades of Venus and Mercury more than we do other planets. (Mars is the only other planet we feel sharply when retrograde, but fortunately, Mars is moving direct and will not go retrograde until December 2024.)

Venus is the planet of love, luxury, money, and beauty and will go direct on September 3, having been retrograde since July 22.

Mercury, planet of communication, contracts, and agreements, and also rules the post office, package delivery services (including UPS, FedEx, DHL), shipping, transportation, and commerce (buying and selling). Mercury also rules all social media.

Mercury will go direct on September 15.

If you are single and hoping to start dating again, you can, for you no longer will be building a weak, debilitated Venus into the birth of your relationship. I would wait until Mercury goes direct as well. We are so close to September 15—why not wait for both planets be in top shape before you begin?

I had a very tough time with Mercury. My Twitter account (@astrologyzone) was hacked on August 14, and I have not been able to post since August 13. Twitter says they cannot verify that I am really Susan Miler and the owner of the account, although I have sent copies of my United States Federal Trademark and other information. The hacker changed my phone number, email, and security questions. I love Twitter. I pay the $8.75 a month to keep my verification. I have 520,000 followers. This has never happened to me.

If you know anyone at Twitter, please write to me at SusanMiller@astrologyzone.com.

I desperately need help. There is no one to speak to at Twitter, you have to correspond by writing, but they keep saying they can’t verify me.

While we are on the topic of social media, I want to you to know I post almost every day on Threads (@Astrologyzone), Instagram (@Astrologyzone), Facebook (@Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone), and of course, Twitter, as soon as I get on again. On Discord, I am #AstrologyZone with our own server (they use the pound sign). There are too many Susan Millers in the world!

I am enjoying Discord very much, for an equal number of men and women come and ask such good questions. The readers have a wide variety of backgrounds, coming from all over the world. Twice a month I go on with an audio (not typing) chat with readers. I spend two to three hours and answer all kinds of questions. Evie Joy is my moderator, and she is a highly technical IT guru (formerly of the Apple Genius Bar on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street in Manhattan).

I come on Discord and chat every two weeks, usually on a Sunday afternoon at about 5 PM ET. I am open to doing different times and ask for your input, considering readers are located all over the globe.

Because I was knee deep in writing your September report, Evie suggested I have a special session in the General Chat on Discord for Emergency Questions only. I planned to make the session a little shorter. I didn’t know what to expect, but readers really did have emergencies. I wound up staying on a long time because such magic happened on the board. When a reader voices his or her question, the group comes on the board (“General Chat”), and they ALL can hear you, and they can hear me, too.

I wanted to help a reader with domestic abuse hotline numbers to get to a safe place. About five other readers, listening on the board, immediately jumped in, had looked up hotline numbers for her to try in Florida and in her particular city. I was looking at her chart, and I said, “I know this sounds unlikely, but is your partner in law enforcement? It looks that way.” She said yes, he is. It was not her partner but another relative. The entire evening was like this, and I feel this past Sunday we turned into a true community where everyone listening jumped in and all tried to help.

I love my Discord sessions, and this last one really stood out. I hope you will join me on the next audio session—it is free. You need an invitation to join, and here it is: https://discord.gg/xTaabxydAj

I am #AstrologyZone on Discord.

Announcement! My beautiful 2023 self-published calendar is now half price, $13.50, and you still get five months, from September though January 2024, in my calendar. You will know what I will be talking about in my monthly and daily forecasts, for I include all the important dates. To order, go to Astrology Zone’s home page to have it sent to you immediately. The artwork is by French artist Izak Zenou (see his work on Instagram and on my Instagram and Threads feed @astrologyzone, too).

I finished writing the 2024 Astrological Calendar, but we still need to work out some details. I will tell you when we go to press, hopefully soon!

Finally, if you are doing something super important and you are going to do it in the second half of September, you’ll know when the moon is Void of Course if you have my “Moonlight Phases” app (Apple App Store and Google Play store, $7.99 one-time cost), which goes through every day of the year to 2050. It has GPS (as does my “Astrology Zone Horoscopes” app) so that as you travel, it will give you accurate information for your location. You don’t want the moon to be Void of Course if you have something important to do. This is very easy to use, made for professional astrologers and laymen alike.

Have a happy September!

Susan

