Weir Views crash: Five people rushed to hospital after four cars collide in Melbourne’s west

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a violent multi-car collision in Melbourne.

The crash, involving four cars, happened near the intersection of Exford Road and Castletown Boulevard in Weir Views at 10pm on Saturday.

All five patients reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police have urged anyone who witnesses the accident to contact them on 1800 333000.