Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    Weir Views crash: Five people rushed to hospital after four cars collide in Melbourne’s west

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Weir Views crash: Five people rushed to hospital after four cars collide in Melbourne’s west

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Weir Views crash: Five people rushed to hospital after four-car collision in west Melbourne

    Serious accident involving several cars on Saturday evening
    Police request images and information

    By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 1:55 a.m. EDT, September 3, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Five people have been rushed to hospital after a violent multi-car collision in Melbourne.

    The crash, involving four cars, happened near the intersection of Exford Road and Castletown Boulevard in Weir Views at 10pm on Saturday.

    All five patients reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

    Victoria Police have urged anyone who witnesses the accident to contact them on 1800 333000.

    Weir Views crash: Five people rushed to hospital after four cars collide in Melbourne’s west

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Hair loss: Balding Aussie men reveal how new treatment not only restored their hair but also changed their lives

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Heckenberg crash: Johnson Kokozian denied bail after collision killed woman and her brother in Sydney’s southwest

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Fact check: ‘DW’ video on anti-Ukrainian sentiments is fake

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Hair loss: Balding Aussie men reveal how new treatment not only restored their hair but also changed their lives

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Heckenberg crash: Johnson Kokozian denied bail after collision killed woman and her brother in Sydney’s southwest

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Fact check: ‘DW’ video on anti-Ukrainian sentiments is fake

    Sep 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Al-Abyad concludes his visit to Paris

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy