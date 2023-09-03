Erica Mena FIRED from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after making racial slurs at co-star Spice during an explosive on-screen argument

<!–

Erica Mena, 35, has been officially fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after racist remarks she made to her co-star Spice, 41, on Wednesday.

The popular VH1 series went official on social media with the following official statement: “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community.”

Adding that “by working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s comments in the final three episodes of the season,” the statement ended with, “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the film’. next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The news followed fans’ reaction to the reality TV star after she called Spice a “monkey” during a dramatic altercation when the women had a conversation at a restaurant.

The two women went from a tense conversation to a physical fight after Spice claimed that Erica’s son “doesn’t like” her.

The argument quickly escalated, with Erica turning their table and shockingly calling Spice a “monkey” and screaming that she “should have died” during a recent near-death experience.

The shocking moment led to viewers on social media calling for Erica to be fired, with many saying this was not only a case of racism, but colorism as Erica is a lighter-skinned Afro-Latina while Spice is a black Jamaican dark-skinned man. woman.

The origin of the conflict between the women appears to be related to Erica’s divorce from Safaree Samuels.

The conflict appeared to start earlier in the episode when Erica told Shekinah she was angry that Spice had posed for a photo with her ex-husband Safaree and his rumored new girlfriend Amara La Nega.

But Spice separately shared with Shekinah that she spoke to Safaree with the intention of bullying him about his problems paying child support to Erica.

However, she found herself on his side after he told her that Erica had said rude things about her to him.

Erica was also angry with her ex because she thought he was more sympathetic to Spice because of her near-death experience with sepsis in 2022 than before their divorce.

The meeting with Shekinah was meant to help the women work through their differences, but Spice escalated it when she accused Erica of apparently being narcissistic and focusing on gaining sympathy for her divorce over more serious issues.

Finally, Erica lost her cool, flipped a table and called Spice a “blue monkey.”

The blemish clearly shocked the crew members on set. Black people have been offended by comparisons to apes and primates for centuries.

Viewers who joined in on social media had little sympathy for Erica or her foul language, and then did not accept her grief as an excuse to make unforgivable remarks.