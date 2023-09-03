Al-Abyad concludes his visit to Paris

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Al-Abyad concluded his visit to Paris with meetings that focused on ways to support the national plan to combat cancer and digital transformation in the Ministry of Public Health.

The minister met with Isabelle Zaplet, responsible for digital transformation at the French Health Ministry, where the pairnbsp;presented the Ministry of Public Healthrsquo;s plan, which was launched in conjunction with a new French plan in this field.

National Cancer Foundation

Al-Abyadnbsp;also visited the National Cancer Foundation (INCA) and discussed how to benefit from French expertise in the stages of its implementation.

Lebanese Embassy

Minister Al-Abyadnbsp;Minister held a meeting at the Lebanese Embassy in Paris with a number of members of the Lebanese community, and pointed out the importance of expatriatesrsquo; commitment to their families in their homeland, as their annual remittances play the primary role in overcoming the harsh financial repercussions.

The minister also met with the Consul of Monaco in Lebanon, Sheikh Bechara Al-Khoury, and they discussed the support that the emirate provides to the health sector in Lebanon and future projects that can be implemented.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;