Heckenberg crash: Johnson Kokozian denied bail after collision killed woman and her brother in Sydney’s southwest

A young father has been denied bail following an alleged high-speed crash that claimed the lives of a brother and sister.

Alina Kauffman, 24, and her brother Ernesto Salazer, 15, died when an allegedly stolen Mercedes crossed on the wrong side of the road to collide with their Toyota Echo in Heckenberg, sydney‘s southwest, at 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Johnson Kokozian, 20, reportedly told police he was the front passenger in the Mercedes registered to his father.

The Parramatta Bail court heard on Sunday that multiple witnesses claimed Kokozian was the driver.

After hitting the Toyota, the Mercedes skidded into a stationary Toyota RAV4 before being flipped onto its side.

The two occupants of the RAV4 are unharmed.

It is alleged that Mr Kokozian and two other people got out of the wrecked Mercedes and got into another car to drive away without trying to help the siblings who were fatally injured in the Echo.

Magistrate Rob Rabbidge said he was convinced Kokozian was the driver of the Mercedes in what he called an “appalling situation” as he refused bail. the Daily Telegraph reported.

The court heard that police went to Kokozian’s father’s home after the crash to alert him.

The court heard the man allegedly claimed the car was stolen.

Kokozian, who has a son, was supported by his girlfriend and father in court.

Angelina Kauffman, mother of Alina and Ernesto, said her two beautiful children “didn’t deserve to die”.

She said Alina had just picked up Ernesto from his new job at a Kmart just 200 yards from their family home.

Alina called me and said ‘Mum, I’ve picked up my brother, we’re going to get some food and then we’re going home,’ Angelina told The Daily Telegraph.

“I said ‘are you okay?’ and they said “yes mom”.

When they failed to make it home, Mrs Kauffman and one of her other children used an app to find the wrecked car.

“The police came and told me that my children were dead. My beautiful children,” she said in tears.

Alina was a nurse who worked with elderly people, while Ernesto hoped to save money from his job at Kmart to buy his first car.

“He was the nicest, sweetest boy, he didn’t have a single bone in his body.

“Alina was so beautiful.