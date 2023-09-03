Hair loss: Balding Aussie men reveal how new treatment not only restored their hair but also changed their lives

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

For many young men, losing their hair is not only a terrifying sign of aging, but it’s also a blow to their self-esteem.

Hair loss in young men has many psychological effects, including higher levels of anxiety and depression, loss of self-confidence and even social withdrawal.

In Australia, more than 60 percent of hair loss patients are under the age of 35, and of those, 87 percent are seeking treatment, according to data from online men’s health platform Mosh.

Father-of-two Daniel told Daily Mail Australia he lost his confidence after shaving off what was left of his thinning hair and hid his baldness by wearing a hat wherever he went.

“It was a question of self-esteem. I didn’t own the baldness like some people do, and I was constantly trying to hide it behind caps and hats,” Daniel said.

“Walking around with a cap and a suit is not very nice, but I would wear it in the middle of a rainy day in winter.

“I’m even a huge racing fan and would wear a hat even if it looked silly, just to hide my hair loss.”

Father-of-two Daniel (pictured before his hair loss treatment) lost his confidence after shaving off what was left of his thinning hair and hid his baldness by wearing a hat

The 38-year-old described himself as a ‘typical North of England man’ who needs to have his leg cut off before going to see a doctor – and it was his partner who referred him to a hair loss treatment.

Daniel initially thought treatment would be an arduous process of lengthy and expensive doctor’s appointments.

However, his partner sent him a link to a 10-minute online survey he conducted via Mosh from the comfort of his bedroom.

The father-of-two sent photos of his hair loss and received oral and topical treatment which he started in January last year.

Daniel, who works in recruitment, saw results after four months and by July he had stopped shaving his head and had a newfound sense of confidence.

“I no longer hide behind hats. It took me back to when I was in my twenties and had full hair,” Daniel said.

“I feel completely different. It has certainly given me confidence in myself, both in my personal and professional life.

“I post a lot of videos online for my work and people have noticed a change in my confidence and in my hair. A few people even contacted me to ask about my treatment because they were seeing the results.

Daniel saw results after only four months of treatment and has now regained his confidence. Her partner loves her swept back hair, but isn’t a big fan of the bun he’s currently wearing (right)

Daniel, who lives in Western Australia, said his partner loves his swept-back hair but isn’t a big fan of the bun he’s currently wearing.

“She’s very happy with it but she’s not a big fan of the bun I’m wearing at the moment!” Daniel laughs.

“I just don’t want to cut it. Why should I cut it? I haven’t had a hair in five years, so might as well just keep growing it out and see what happens.

Warren August told Daily Mail Australia he started researching a hair loss treatment after his friends signed him up for an online clinic as a joke.

The 35-year-old said he noticed a change in his thick, profuse hair around four years ago, when it started to thin and his baldness got “bigger and bigger”.

“I never thought I would go bald, to be honest. I had so much hair,” Mr. August said.

“He just started going bald at the top and my friends were joking around while we were at the pub.”

However, the guys’ online clinic prank prompted Mr. August to search for cheaper alternatives, and he soon booked an appointment online with a dermatologist through Mosh.

“I thought I would give it a shot and see how it goes. You know, like on the last roll of the dice – and it worked,” Mr August said.

Warren August, 35, said his friends originally signed him up for an expensive hair loss treatment as a joke. The 38-year-old was prompted to explore a cheaper alternative and found a treatment that helped him regrow his hair (Pictured, left to right, Warren before and after the treatment)

Dr. August saw results after four months of using oral and topical treatment. His hair has grown back and he now recommends others seek treatment.

Niyati Sharma, a dermatologist and consultant at Mosh, told Daily Mail Australia that young men face pressure to look a certain way in order to be socially accepted – especially in the dating world.

“More and more young men are seeking treatment for hair loss and I think part of that is due to the social pressures young men have put on them,” Dr Sharma said.

“There aren’t a lot of positive messages about baldness or hair loss.

“And there’s a growing demand for women not to date bald men, so I think men feel a lot of anxiety about that.

“I actually had a 21 year old looking for hair loss treatment when he had very minimal changes in his hair because it’s been a source of anxiety for him. And it really depends on whether you’re dating someone and looking a certain way.

Dr Sharma said the stigma surrounding baldness needed to change, but also urged men concerned about their hair loss to seek treatment as soon as possible.

“From a medical perspective, if you have milder hair loss, you’re more likely to reduce that hair loss trajectory over time than if you’ve already had well-advanced hair loss,” said said Dr. Sharma.

“It’s always possible to thicken and increase the density of existing hair, but once an area has lost all of its hair, it becomes difficult to regrow it.”

Dermatologist Niyati Sharma (pictured) said the stigma around baldness needed to change, but also urged men concerned about hair loss to seek treatment as soon as possible for best results

Dr. Sharma explained that millennial and Gen Z men are taking advantage of home treatments, which are more effective and more widely available than previous generations.

“We find that it takes a lot of courage for young men to talk to a doctor,” Dr Sharma said.

“From what I’ve seen, the Mosh platform offers men the ability to book appointments online, which can be much more efficient.

“Patients are more likely to keep their appointments and talk openly about their situation, and it’s an easier way to get a diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Sharma explained that hair loss in men is often triggered by a variety of factors, including age, grief, trauma, medication changes, illness, and vitamin deficiencies.

Mosh was co-founded in 2018 by Gabriel Baker and David Narunsky with the goal of providing affordable and accessible treatment while eliminating the stigma surrounding “embarrassing” men’s health issues, such as hair loss and sexual performance.

The Australia-based online health clinic connects men to Australian doctors, dietitians and psychologists to arrange treatment at home.