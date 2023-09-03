Pope Francis: ‘Mongolia is a symbol of religious freedom’

NNA – Pope Francis called Mongolia a ldquo;symbol of religious freedomrdquo; in his first speech in the Asian country sandwiched between China and Russia and underlined how Mongoliarsquo;s democratic government is in a unique position to play ldquo;an important role on behalf of world peace.rdquo;

Speaking in Mongoliarsquo;s State Palace in Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 2, the pope asked that heaven may grant the ldquo;earth devastated by countless conflictsrdquo; a renewal and respect for international laws.

ldquo;May the dark clouds of war be dispelled, swept away by the firm desire for a universal fraternity wherein tensions are resolved through encounter and dialogue, and the fundamental rights of all people are guaranteed,rdquo; the pope said in the speech to Mongoliarsquo;s democratic leaders and diplomatic corps.

Speaking 200 miles from Mongoliarsquo;s border with Russia, the pope urged: ldquo;Together let us strive to build a future of peace.rdquo;

The Mongolian Honor Guard stood watch in front of the State Palace as Pope Francis arrived in the capital cityrsquo;s Sukhbaatar Square on Saturday morning. The square is built on the spot where Damdin Suuml;khbaatar, a Mongolian revolutionary hero, declared Mongoliarsquo;s independence from China in 1921.

Catholic pilgrims from Hong Kong and mainland China were among the small crowd of a few hundred people who welcomed the pope to the worldrsquo;s most populated sovereign country. Other Mongolian passersby stopped to see the pope, including Tuvshin, 38, a Christian from Ulaanbaatar. — Catholic World Reportnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;