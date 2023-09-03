Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum

NNA – Amid the growing presidential void in Lebanon and the fraught political atmosphere, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi urged lawmakers to attend the seven-day dialogue session initiated by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. The Patriarch emphasized the necessity of engaging in talks quot;without preconceptions and stripped of personal and sectarian interests.quot;

The call from the Patriarch comes after the main Christian political parties, the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces, rejected Berri#39;s initiative, labeling it unconstitutional. Both parties argue that Parliament should convene for open electoral rounds without any prior roundtable discussions.

Patriarch al-Rahi stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that if the nation#39;s deputies are invited to dialogue, it is crucial that they attend. quot;Dialogue requires honesty and an acknowledgment of personal mistakes,quot; Rai said.

The Maronite Patriarch#39;s comments hold significant weight in Lebanon, especially after the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces took a stance against the dialogue. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

