Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Curfew in Iraq’s Kirkuk after unrest at rival protests by Arabs, Kurds

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    A curfew has been imposed in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk after rival demonstrations by Kurdish and Arab residents descended into deadly violence, according to officials.

    Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the curfew in Kirkuk as well as ldquo;extensive security operations in the areas affected by the riotsrdquo;, according to a statement from his office on Saturday.

    He called on all parties to ldquo;play their part in preventing strife and preserving security, stability and order in Kirkuk Governoraterdquo;.

    At least one civilian was killed and eight people were injured, a local official said.

    But the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately clear, the director of the local health authority, Ziad Khalaf, told the AFP news agency, adding that those injured had been hit by bullets, stones or glass.

    nbsp;

    He said a member of the security forces was among the injured.

    Tensions have been brewing for nearly a week in Kirkuk, which has historically been disputed between the federal government in Baghdad and authorities in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north.

    The frictions centre on the occupation of a building in Kirkuk that served as the headquarters for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the past but which the Iraqi army has used as a base since 2017.

    The central government plans to return the building to the KDP in a show of goodwill but Arab and Turkmen opponents set up a camp outside the building to protest the handover last week. — AL-Jazeera

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Royal biographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t EVER return to Britain because the Duchess ‘won’t want to curtsy for Kate’

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Kerry Katona continues to flaunt her three stone weight loss as she slips into a navy blue bikini for a getaway to Marbella

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    SEC’s Gary Gensler is waging war against crypto. Here’s a look at how his views on the industry have evolved over the years

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Royal biographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t EVER return to Britain because the Duchess ‘won’t want to curtsy for Kate’

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Kerry Katona continues to flaunt her three stone weight loss as she slips into a navy blue bikini for a getaway to Marbella

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    SEC’s Gary Gensler is waging war against crypto. Here’s a look at how his views on the industry have evolved over the years

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Mortgage Interest Rates Today, September 3, 2023 | Rates Remain Low Compared to Recent Weeks

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy