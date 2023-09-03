Kerry Katona continues to flaunt her three stone weight loss as she slips into a navy blue bikini for a getaway to Marbella

<!–

Kerry Katona looked nothing short of sensational on Saturday as she continued her holiday in Marbella with fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

The TV personality, 42, who recently dropped an incredible three stone, showed off her slimmed-down frame in a navy blue bikini.

The petite two-piece showed off her ample cleavage and toned buttocks, while showing off her incredible collection of tattoos.

Her wide range of inking includes a huge feathered wing on her side, her children’s names on her back, and a lion’s face on her upper arm.

Kerry wore her blonde locks in a messy bun and opted for no makeup for a fresh look.

She’s lost pounds in recent months and recently revealed how happy she is to be wearing size 10 clothes again.

Earlier this month, Kerry wrote in her new! magazine column: “As you all know, I’ve been on the Francis Diet for a while now and I’m so happy to say I’m a size 10 again.”

“I can’t thank this diet enough, it really works for me.”

Kerry thanked Francis Diet and Woo’d By Food for her success in achieving her weight loss goals.

Created by Scott Francis, the Francis Diet involves meticulous food preparation as clients receive a personalized eating plan and exercise regimen.

The star posted a video of her morning yoga routine to her Instagram at the time, writing, “Good morning beautiful people!! I can’t believe I went from 13 stone 3 to 10.13!!!!!!!!!”

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Kerry, who confessed to feeling “a swollen beach whale” when she holidayed in Majorca with her family in August 2022.

Kerry admitted at the time that she struggled with her weight gain and revealed that she felt like she was in someone else’s body.

She said at the time that she felt bloated rather than fat and planned to try lymphatic drainage and water retention tablets to solve the problem.

She continued, “I’ve gained a lot of weight over this holiday, but that’s just normal and I’m just embracing it.

‘All I did on holiday was eat and drink. We were there for two weeks and ate out every night. Some nights we stayed in and got takeaways like pizza and chips.”

In March, Kerry was still battling her body unhappiness and staying body-positive.

She admitted, “I’m trying to hide with my body because I hate myself right now.”

Referring to her botched tummy tuck, she said, “I’m so damn lost with the way my body is.” I had surgery and screwed up. It’s my own fault.

‘I’m like a flat package from IKEA. I come in a cardboard box and it comes with instructions on how to assemble because I’ve been sliced ​​and diced so many times!

“The only way I can get any control over this is myself. You have to feel uncomfortable to feel comfortable and it’s really damn hard and I need responsibility.”

She went on to joke, “I’m about 30 pounds and that’s just my left nipple!”

Since March, however, the former member of Atomic Kitten has managed to turn things around and in May he was photographed with an impressive weight loss of two stone while on a Spanish vacation with fiancé Ryan.

Kerry has talked about being a yo-yo dieter in the past, but now she’s joined a WhatsApp support group to help maintain her weight loss and stay motivated.

She said her goal is to drop two more dress sizes and lose a total of three stone, and she feels determined to reach her goal.