Royal biographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t EVER return to Britain because the Duchess ‘won’t want to curtsy for Kate’

A royal biographer has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because the Duchess “wouldn’t want to curtsy for Kate”.

Andrew Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, made the remarks on Sky News on Sunday morning.

When asked if he expected the couple to ever return to Britain, Mr Morton said: “What, and Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so, I don’t see that as a runner.

“They have their own life in California, they have their own scenery, they have their own influence, and they have their own businesses.”

It comes after the Mail on Sunday revealed that nneither the King nor the Prince of Wales will meet the Duke of Sussex when he travels to Britain this week.

Andrew Morton, who wrote Princess Diana’s “unauthorized and authorized biography” five years before her death, made the remarks on Sunday morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted Friday during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Prince Harry will travel to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been a patron for 15 years.

But a palace insider said the king had “no time in his diary” to see his son, while his brother Prince William has reportedly not been in contact with Harry for months.

And Ms Markle, 42, will not be accompanying her husband to the UK, but will be flying straight to Germany for the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are an annual international sporting event for injured service members and veterans, founded by the Duke in 2014.

The 2023 edition of the games, which kicks off on September 9 in Düsseldorf, comes amid the debut of Prince’s Netflix documentary about last year’s event.

Released on Wednesday as part of the Sussexes’ £80million deal with the streaming giant, ‘Heart of Invictus’ has so far reportedly failed to crack the top 10 charts in the UK or the US. UNITED STATES.

The five-episode series features athletes preparing for last year’s edition of the games and saw Harry talk about his mental health issues after returning from military service in Afghanistan. His wife Meghan Markle only briefly appears in several scenes in support of Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018.

Princes William (left) and Harry (right) are pictured at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden in July 2021.

Prince Harry is pictured with his father King Charles in May 2018 as the then Prince of Wales hosted his 70th birthday celebration.

Prince Harry’s new Netflix documentary ‘Heart Of Invictus’ reportedly failed to make the Top 10 on Netflix’s streaming charts. He is pictured in the series (centre) with Meghan Markle (left)

But even though the series received positive ratings from critics, it is understood that the series failed to impress viewers at home.

News week reported that “Heart Of Invictus” has so far failed to find any popularity with users of the streaming platform – failing to hit the Daily Top 10 on each of the three days since its release.

‘Heart Of Invictus’ was supposed to be the first of the Sussexes’ projects released in partnership with Netflix, but it was delayed.