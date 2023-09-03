AlAsoomi, Arab Parliament’s delegation briefed on China’s experience in fight against poverty, call to take advantage of it in Arab world

NNA – During his visit to a factory to generate clean and cheap solar power and a cooking craft education school: rlm;AlAsoomi and the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation have been briefed on Chinarsquo;s experience in the fight against poverty and call to take advantage of it in the Arab world

NNA – The President of the Arab Parliament H.E. Mr. Adel bin AbdulRahman AlAsoomi and his accompanying delegation have been briefed on Chinarsquo;s experience in the fight against poverty, where they heard a detailed explanation of the main pillars of this experience which includes attention to technical education and giving it high priority, providing cheap housing and state-sponsored treatment, as well as assistance to farmers through training and assisting them with the necessary equipment, in addition to strengthening the social economy and paying attention to tourism industries, while providing environmentally friendly and low-cost solar energy.

rlm;This came during the official visit of the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation to the People#39;s Republic of China in response to the invitation extended by the Chairman of the Parliament of China.

rlm;In the context, the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation visited some of the live models reflecting this experience on the ground, by visiting the main factory to generate solar power in the capital Beijing, and learned about the factoryrsquo;s working and production mechanisms, and how it represents a low-cost alternative to providing electricity to low-income social groups to help them avoid expensive bills of traditional electricity.

rlm;In the same context, AlAsoomi and the accompanying delegation visited one of the specialized cooking craft school, as one of the main professions spread in China, which helps to provide thousands of job opportunities for unemployed youth and job seekers. The Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation was briefed on the latest techniques on which the school relies on to teach this craft to graduate new cadres to the labor market.

rlm;In this connection, AlAsoomi stressed that Arab countries need to develop non-traditional policies to counter poverty, and called for benefiting from the Chinese experience, notably the great attention it attaches to technical education as a strategic alternative to eliminating unemployment and providing job opportunities to millions of youth.

