‘Alien’ objects which crashed in the Pacific are ‘most likely’ fragments of a faraway planet struck by a meteor similar to the one that wiped out the dinosaurs, astrophysicist says

The ‘alien’ objects recovered from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean are ‘most likely’ just fragments of a distant planet that was hit by a meteorite, an astrophysicist has said.

The ‘alien’ materials, which have been recovered from the seabed off the coast of Papua New Guinea, have been claimed by controversial theoretical physicist Avi Loeb to have possibly been created using ‘alien technologies’ .

The Harvard professor, dubbed the ‘alien hunter’, refused to rule out the possibility that the tiny metallic spheres, recovered from the sea where the IM1 meteor crashed in 2014, are in fact the remains of a alien spaceship.

Professor Loeb says the unusual chemical composition of the 57 metallic spheres discovered on the seabed indicates that they come from outside our solar system. He now plans to test whether they were made using alien technology.

Dr Phil Sutton, an astrophysicist at the University of Lincoln, however, said the fragments were likely just pieces of ‘shrapnel’ ejected from another planet following a collision with a meteor.

Professor Avi Loeb (pictured) said the metallic objects found in the Pacific Ocean could have been created using ‘extraterrestrial technologies’

The metallic spheres are thought to come from the IM1 meteorite, which Professor Avi Loeb says may have originated in “exotic sources”.

Professor Avi Loeb recovered the metal fragments from the seabed off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

“The most likely explanation is that an object similar to the one that wiped out the dinosaurs here on Earth hit a planet in another star system and sent material from the core and magmatic ocean which then melted together. upon impact,” Dr Sutton said. The Telegraph.

Nevertheless, the astrophysicist said that the composition of the fragments indicates that the metallic spheres probably come from outside our solar system, in an area of ​​the universe very different from ours.

In a non-peer-reviewed study, Prof Loeb said the chemical patterns seen in the fragments, believed to be from the IM1 meteor, are different from the patterns seen in “natural meteorites”.

The Harvard professor also claimed that the speed at which the IM1 meteor was observed moving through the universe was significantly higher than that of other similar objects, as he suggested the meteor may have originated from “exotic sources”. “.

“It’s from another star and potentially part of a planet in another star system,” he said.

“This shrapnel could have been ejected with such force that it was moving fast enough to escape the star system it came from, possibly with the help of a slingshot from other planets. .” I think that’s probably the most plausible explanation.

Analysis of the composition of the spherules was carried out by Stein Jacobsen (right) and his team from the Harvard University Cosmochemistry Laboratory. In the center is Avi Loeb and on the left Sophie Bergstrom

The 50 iron spheres recovered in the Pacific (above) were analyzed in a Berkeley laboratory. They turned out to be “abnormal”

Data from the analysis showed that the fragments are rich in beryllium, lanthanum and uranium, as well as low in elements with high affinity for iron, such as rhenium. Pictured is the composition of a fragment found at the site

Professor Loeb used advanced technology to probe inside the tiny spheres, allowing him to see detailed patterns of the elements.

Dr Sutton, however, refused to rule out the possibility that the metal fragments were in fact the remains of an alien spacecraft or were created by extraterrestrial technologies.

“I’m a scientist and I’m also open-minded to many possibilities,” he said. “I don’t think you can rule out that it could be an alien spacecraft. Most people will scoff at that idea and say it’s completely ridiculous.

Top scientists took a more ruthless view of Prof Loeb’s claims, Lord Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal and Professor of Cosmology and Astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, calling them “exaggerated”.

Professor Monica Grady, of the Open University, even wondered if the fragments came from the IM1 meteor. Instead, she claimed the objects could have been created during nuclear tests on the Marshall Islands in the 1940s and 1950s.

“The islands were the site of 67 nuclear tests conducted by the United States between 1946 and 1958, and radiation damage still remains,” she said. “The spherules could be fallout from nuclear testing – produced by a human-generated supernova.”