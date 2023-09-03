Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glamor to Venice in a pink tulle gown as she joins Ever Anderson at a Miu Miu film festival event

<!–

Sydney Sweeney made sure to bring a touch of old-world Hollywood glamor to the Venice Film Festival this weekend as she attended a fashion event on Sunday.

The White Lotus actress, 25, who has graced the 80th annual event in a variety of looks so far, put on a stunning show in a pink tulle dress.

Sydney was joined at the bash by the stylish Ever Anderson, who looked chic in a polka dot mini dress with a cut-out section over her midriff.

The Euphoria star’s look was significantly glitzier, as her dress featured beaded straps across the sweetheart neckline, paired with dazzling heels.

Sydney completed the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring, as she styled her blonde hair in a loose, bouncy style.

