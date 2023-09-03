Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glamor to Venice in a pink tulle gown as she joins Ever Anderson at a Miu Miu film festival event

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glamor to Venice in a pink tulle gown as she joins Ever Anderson at a Miu Miu film festival event

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glamor to Venice in a pink tulle gown as she joins Ever Anderson at a Miu Miu film festival event

    By Charlotte Dean for Mailonline

    Updated: 06:52 EDT, Sept 3, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Sydney Sweeney made sure to bring a touch of old-world Hollywood glamor to the Venice Film Festival this weekend as she attended a fashion event on Sunday.

    The White Lotus actress, 25, who has graced the 80th annual event in a variety of looks so far, put on a stunning show in a pink tulle dress.

    Sydney was joined at the bash by the stylish Ever Anderson, who looked chic in a polka dot mini dress with a cut-out section over her midriff.

    The Euphoria star’s look was significantly glitzier, as her dress featured beaded straps across the sweetheart neckline, paired with dazzling heels.

    Sydney completed the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring, as she styled her blonde hair in a loose, bouncy style.

    Arrival: Sydney Sweeney made sure to bring a touch of old-world Hollywood glamor to the Venice Film Festival this weekend as she attended a fashion event on Sunday

    Glamour: The White Lotus actress, 25, who has stunned several looks so far at the 80th annual event, put on a breathtaking show in a pink tulle gown

    Style: Sydney was joined at the bash by the stylish Ever Anderson, who looked chic in a polka dot mini dress with a cut-out section over her midriff

    So glamorous! The Euphoria star’s look was significantly glitzier, as her dress featured beaded straps across the sweetheart neckline, paired with dazzling heels.

    Elegance: Sydney completed the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring, as she styled her blonde hair in a loose, bouncy style

    (TagsToTranslate)dailymail

    Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glamor to Venice in a pink tulle gown as she joins Ever Anderson at a Miu Miu film festival event

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Get the new iOS 17 BEFORE its public release – discover five game-changing iPhone upgrades

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker is branded ‘greedy’ for using her own-brand WALLPAPER in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    A Florida Gen Xer refused to go back to the office in California. He says he was ‘quiet fired’ and explains how to know if it’s happening to you.

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Get the new iOS 17 BEFORE its public release – discover five game-changing iPhone upgrades

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker is branded ‘greedy’ for using her own-brand WALLPAPER in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    A Florida Gen Xer refused to go back to the office in California. He says he was ‘quiet fired’ and explains how to know if it’s happening to you.

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    The housing market is about to take a hit as student loan payments restart

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy