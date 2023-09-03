Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    "Homeland more precious than sects," affirms Abdallah

    NNA – Member of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot;,nbsp;MP Bilal Abdallah, wrote today on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;The Taif Agreement stipulated balanced development and administrative decentralization, and work must be done to implement these principles along with many other matters. The constitution was bypassed by approving a sectariannbsp;electoral law that contradicts the spirit of Taif, and through narrow political trade-offs…Repeating the scene today does not bode well. The homeland is more precious than sects!rdquo;

