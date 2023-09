NNA – Ukraine announced today that Russian drones bombed quot;civilian industrialquot; sites in the Danube region in the southwest of the country near Romania, according to quot;Russia Today.quot;

The Ukrainian Prosecutor Generalrsquo;s Office said on Telegram: ldquo;The enemy attacked civilian industrial facilities in the Danube region. Two people were injured as a result of the attack and taken to the hospital.rdquo;

