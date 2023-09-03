And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker is branded ‘greedy’ for using her own-brand WALLPAPER in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She’s the multi-millionaire who made her fortune playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City.

But eagle-eyed fans of Sarah Jessica Parker have branded the actress ‘greedy’ after noticing her own brand of wallpaper in her iconic TV series apartment.

The second season of And Just Like That has been the subject of much discussion among viewers of the original series – and now there’s a detail in the setting that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In different styles, colors and sizes, the wallpaper is available at Wall Shop. The price for a single 26 inch by 12 foot panel is $275.00.

Fans spotted Sarah Jessica Parker’s own line of wallpaper in her iconic apartment

Rolls of ‘Townhouse’ wallpaper by Sarah Jessica Parker are available from Wallshoppe (pictured ‘Peacock’)

The inclusion of the Parker wallpaper line has not gone unnoticed

In a Reddit thread, titled ‘Carrie’s apartment in and just like this’, a member of the public said he was ‘fascinated’ by the changes his iconic apartment has undergone since the Sex And days. The City.

“I mean, I know she had it redecorated a few times but I swear it got bigger!”

“Dinner table for 14 in this section from AJLT door??

“I am now watching SATC reruns to see if that would have been possible! And you would think that with all her acquired wealth, she would have had a decent bathroom installed.

In reaction, another commenter remarked that he was surprised to see Parker’s own line of wallpaper used on the show.

“What bothers me is that the featured wallpaper is also sold by SJP,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I don’t really know why it bothers me. It’s still something I think about in my head. Maybe because she’s already paid a million per episode, that seems a bit greedy?

‘I DON’T KNOW? Or maybe what I really feel is envy? And I should just go buy her some nice wallpaper?!!’

And Just Like That viewers were discussing the show on a Reddit thread

Online shoppers can find a range ranging from $140.00 to $275.00

Another replied, “Wow, is that it? I must say that I don’t really like the wallpaper! And yeah, she doesn’t really need the infomercial! I much preferred the way she decorated it in the first movie when Big abandoned her.

Parker’s homeware collection is just one of her many business ventures: the 58-year-old has also found success with her own wine brand, fragrance line and shoe business.

It was recently announced that And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season on HBO’s Max streaming service, just days before the highly anticipated return of Kim Cattrall’s iconic Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for Max, said: “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we are raising our cosmos to (showrunner) Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with vibrant friendships and gripping stories.

Aubrey added, “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the third season takes our favorite New Yorkers.”

King said, “We’re thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these endearing and ambitious characters played by these incredible actors.”

AJLT saw Carrie claim that Samantha cut her ties and moved to London – due to anger at the writer who fired her as publicist – in a storyline Cattrall criticized for lacking authenticity towards the character.

The reboot follows the lives of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in their 50s (Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon pictured with SJP)

In Samantha’s absence, a host of new characters have been introduced in the form of Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker).

Fans of the original Sex and the City had a love-hate relationship with the new revival, which was sorely missed by Cattrall’s sex-positive PR guru, Samantha.

However, viewers were stunned to learn earlier this year that, despite making her desire to leave the character of Samantha extremely clear, Cattrall had secretly agreed to return in a surprise appearance.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the boss of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall told The View in June, before adding with a cheeky smile, “And I said: “Hmmm…let me get creative.”

Cattrall’s rider was pretty straightforward (apart from an arguably eye-watering paycheck): She wanted original costume designer Patricia Field to dress her for the stage.