Seven persons killed in robbers’ attack on two mosques in Nigeria

NNA – Thieves killed seven worshipers in two mosques, including the leader of a local self-defense group, in northern Nigeria, which is witnessing unrest, Kaduna state police announced, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

On Friday evening, a group of about ten members of a criminal gang arrived in the Ikara area and opened fire on worshipers in a mosque in the town of Saya-Saya, killing six of them, according to what state police spokesman Mansour Hassan said in a statement.

nbsp;

==========