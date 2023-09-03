Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Seven persons killed in robbers’ attack on two mosques in Nigeria

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Thieves killed seven worshipers in two mosques, including the leader of a local self-defense group, in northern Nigeria, which is witnessing unrest, Kaduna state police announced, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    On Friday evening, a group of about ten members of a criminal gang arrived in the Ikara area and opened fire on worshipers in a mosque in the town of Saya-Saya, killing six of them, according to what state police spokesman Mansour Hassan said in a statement.

