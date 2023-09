NNA – The Sudanese army bombed with heavy artillery targets and gatherings of the Rapid Support Forces south of Omdurman, on the outskirts of Khartoum, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Eyewitnesses reported that a fighter carried out a raid targeting the Rapid Support Forces in the Al-Baqir area, south of Khartoum, adjacent to Al-Jazeera State in central Sudan.

nbsp;

===========