NNA – Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued decree No. 32 for 2023 to end the effect of Legislative Decree No. 109 dated 17/8/1968 and its amendments on the establishment of military field courts.

According to the decree, all cases referred to the military field courts will be transferred to the military justice to make the pursuit according to the rules of punishment law and military trials issued by legislative decree No. 61 for 1950. —- SANA

nbsp;

===========