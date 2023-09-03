Kallas: All support for Al-Rahi Berri’s call for dialogue

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports,nbsp;George Kallas, commented on the words of the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinalnbsp;Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, regarding positive dialogue,nbsp;consideringnbsp;that ldquo;dialogue is the correct preludenbsp;to constitutional stability.quot;

He added that quot;the call of His Beatitude coincides with Speaker Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue and following constitutional mechanisms leading to the election of a President of the Republic.rdquo;

Kallas concluded: ldquo;All support for the call of His Beatitude the Patriarch and the House Speaker for dialogue, convergence, and understanding to save Lebanon and respect the constitutional entitlement.rdquo;

