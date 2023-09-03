Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kallas: All support for Al-Rahi Berri’s call for dialogue

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports,nbsp;George Kallas, commented on the words of the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinalnbsp;Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, regarding positive dialogue,nbsp;consideringnbsp;that ldquo;dialogue is the correct preludenbsp;to constitutional stability.quot;

    He added that quot;the call of His Beatitude coincides with Speaker Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue and following constitutional mechanisms leading to the election of a President of the Republic.rdquo;

    Kallas concluded: ldquo;All support for the call of His Beatitude the Patriarch and the House Speaker for dialogue, convergence, and understanding to save Lebanon and respect the constitutional entitlement.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dr Fauci admits there IS a lack of evidence showing dreaded COVID mask mandates stopped pandemic – but wants us to cover-up anyway as cases spike

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Unveiling the Hidden Culinary Gems of the Air Fryer: Unbelievable Recipes from Eggs to Steak

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    As Ukraine’s air force dodges Russian missiles, the US and its allies are practicing to keep their jets flying while under attack

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dr Fauci admits there IS a lack of evidence showing dreaded COVID mask mandates stopped pandemic – but wants us to cover-up anyway as cases spike

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Unveiling the Hidden Culinary Gems of the Air Fryer: Unbelievable Recipes from Eggs to Steak

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    As Ukraine’s air force dodges Russian missiles, the US and its allies are practicing to keep their jets flying while under attack

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    A developer built a ‘propaganda machine’ using OpenAI tech to highlight the dangers of mass-produced AI disinformation

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy