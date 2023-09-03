Curfew was lifted in Kirkuk after a turbulent night

NNA – On Sunday, Iraqi security forces began lifting the curfew in Kirkuk, after calm returned to the governorate, which witnessed a turbulent night yesterday, Saturday, as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

A security source stated, quot;The security forces began ending the curfew in Kirkuk and returning calm to the governorate,quot; noting that there were reports that the number of victims had risen to 4.

On Saturday evening, the security authorities imposed a curfew in the disputed Kirkuk governorate between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil, following security tension during demonstrations regarding the opening of the Erbil-Kirkuk road, which was closed some time ago.

