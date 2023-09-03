Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    King Charles Has ‘No Time in the Diary’ to See Son Prince Harry

    King Charles Has ‘No Time in the Diary’ to See Son Prince Harry

    Charles and William won’t see Harry on U.K. trip

    King Charles has “no time in the diary” to see Prince Harry, a palace insider told the Mail on Sunday. Harry is due in the U.K. this week to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he is the patron. Prince William won’t see his brother either, the paper says—as The Daily Beast reported last week, when plans for a meeting were mooted by some outlets.

