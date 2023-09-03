King Charles Has ‘No Time in the Diary’ to See Son Prince Harry

Dan Charity/Pool via Reuters

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Charles and William won’t see Harry on U.K. trip

King Charles has “no time in the diary” to see Prince Harry, a palace insider told the Mail on Sunday. Harry is due in the U.K. this week to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he is the patron. Prince William won’t see his brother either, the paper says—as The Daily Beast reported last week, when plans for a meeting were mooted by some outlets.

Read more at The Daily Beast.