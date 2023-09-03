Unveiling the Hidden Culinary Gems of the Air Fryer: Unbelievable Recipes from Eggs to Steak

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Deep fryers are without a doubt the must-have kitchen appliance right now, with celebrities from Sir Mo Farah to Drew Barrymore professing their love for them.

The appliance uses hot air instead of hot oil to cook food, offering a quick and healthy alternative to deep fryers.

While many of us use our appliances to cook frozen treats like French fries or chicken nuggets, there are a variety of amazing foods that work great in the deep fryer.

‘Fryers can be useful for cooking and crisping frozen foods quickly’, which ones? she said, but added that you can “get away with cooking almost anything” on the device.

From hard-boiled eggs to steak, here are seven foods you probably didn’t know you could cook in a deep fryer.

Boiled eggs

Talking to MailOnline, green liana, a blogger who has written countless guides for deep fryersexplained how to create the perfect hard boiled eggs in the deep fryer.

“Air-cooked eggs may seem counterintuitive, but the fryer offers a consistent temperature, making it easier to achieve perfectly cooked eggs every time,” he said.

“In addition, the need to boil water is eliminated.”

Green recommends air frying at 150°C for eight minutes for a runny yolk, or 12 minutes for a harder center.

However, he added: “You may need to experiment a bit with your deep fryer.”

donuts

A food blogger has revealed how to make donuts in an air fryer with just two ingredients.

Known as The Suga Fix on social media, Emma from London posted a recipe on Instagram on how to make these delicious treats.

To make the simplified recipe you’ll need 200g self raising flour and 250ml Greek yoghurt, plus butter and powdered sugar to top it off, and Lotus Biscoff cream if you want a topping.

Emma said: ‘Mix the yoghurt and flour until it forms a fluffy dough. Knead on the counter for 3 minutes, adding flour if sticky. Use a spoon to cut small pieces of dough, then form into balls.

She added: ‘Spray your fryer basket with vegetable oil and then place 12 balls. Fry at 200c for 12-15 minutes (if the inside is doughy they are not cooked yet).

‘Brush the holes in the dough with melted butter, roll in sugar and enjoy!’

Ravioli

Unsurprisingly, you can’t use a deep fryer to cook dry pasta, as you have to put it in boiling water.

However, fresh ravioli are wonderfully crispy in the appliance and can serve as a quick and easy starter for your next dinner party, or simply as a delicious snack.

Simply top the ravioli with beaten egg and breadcrumbs, before placing in the deep fryer at 175°C for 10 minutes, flipping halfway.

Your ravioli should be crispy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside!

halloumi

While frozen cheese products, such as breaded cheese bites or mozzarella sticks, can be cooked in the deep fryer, it’s best to avoid using queso fresco.

Most queso fresco has a low melting temperature, which means it can burn quickly.

Most queso fresco has a low melting temperature, which means it can burn quickly. The one exception to this rule is halloumi, which is safe to cook in the deep fryer thanks to its higher melting point.

“The high heat of the fryer crisps the outside of the halloumi to perfection and keeps the inside deliciously soft,” said Ms Green.

‘Drizzle with a little honey for that amazing Mediterranean flavor. I air fried at 200 °C for 8 to 10 minutes.’

Steak

Many food puritans will recoil in horror at the thought of cooking a steak in the deep fryer.

And while Ms. Green agrees that the appliance probably won’t replace your grill or skillet, she says that it “does an admirable job of cooking steak.”

“The circulating hot air seals in the juices and flavours, giving you a steak that is tender and full of flavour,” he told MailOnline.

“Just make sure to preheat the fryer and not overcrowd it for the best results.”

How long you air fry your steak depends on both the cut and how well done you like it.

For a sirloin steak, Ms. Green recommends preheating the fryer to 200°C.

Three to four minutes per side is perfect if you like your steak medium rare, while she recommends four to five minutes per side if you prefer it medium rare.

And if the thought of any pink meat grosses you out, a well-done steak can be achieved with five to six minutes of cooking on each side.

Garlic

Whether it’s a pasta dish or a vegetable side dish, if you’re following a recipe that calls for roasted garlic, forget about using the oven.

Roasting garlic in the deep fryer takes half the time and requires virtually no prep.

Simply cut out the base of the garlic bulb and place it on a piece of aluminum foil.

Drizzle with olive oil before sealing the foil and placing it in your deep fryer at 200°C.

Check the garlic after 20 minutes – it should be golden when done!

Fried rice

Cooking rice from scratch requires water, so the deep fryer is simply not suitable.

“A deep fryer is not an ideal appliance for boiling and steaming; you’re better off sticking with a slow cooker or a stockpot on the countertop,” which? saying.

However, if you have cooked rice left over, you can make delicious fried rice with the appliance.

For best results, mix leftover rice with cooked scrambled eggs, frozen vegetables, soy sauce and oil before cooking in your deep fryer at 175°C for 10-15 minutes.