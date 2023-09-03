I regretted moving to France. The cost of living was too high for my low salary and I experienced xenophobia — so I moved back to the US.

Colleen Gill says she became depressed living in France.

Colleen Gill moved to Paris, France in 2016 and lived there for four years.

She grew depressed while living and working in Paris. She made minimum wage and the cost of living was high.

She also experienced xenophobic microaggressions while living in France.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Colleen Gill, a hairstylist from Brooklyn, NY who used to live in Paris, France. It has been edited for length and clarity.

When I first arrived in France, I was amazed by its architecture and art. Strolling through the beauty around me was amazing.

I also liked the simple pleasures of living in France — I loved buying freshly baked bread and butter every day. There is a specialty aspect in French culture I like: if you want good cheese, you go to a fromagerie; if you want meat, you go to a boucherie. The US has specialty shops too, but I don’t find them to be staples of American culture.

Certain things in France are also cheaper than in the US: You can get a croissant for like one euro. Whereas in Brooklyn, where I live, a baguette costs around $5.

But after spending four years in Paris working as a hairstylist, I realized that I didn’t want to continue living in France, so I moved back to New York.

I rarely received compliments in my jobs and the negativity ate away at me over time

In the US, I found that if a client doesn’t like their hair, they either tell me that it feels off or I can tell by the look on their faces as I’m blow-drying it. Then, I can fix the issue from there.

But my French clients rarely chatted with me or gave me any compliments while I was doing their hair. They were often silent and hardly ever looked jovial.

I spent hours styling their hair, but they just seemed so indifferent about it, as if they didn’t care. Many times, when I asked for feedback after the service, they would respond monotonously, “Oh, it’s not bad to me,” without a smile or any gesture. To me, it sounded like they didn’t like it.

As a hairstylist, I rely on feedback. Hair is an art form, and I appreciate critical comments from customers because they help me improve my art. But receiving only critical comments (and never anything positive) didn’t make me feel good at all.

I even worked at a trendy coffee shop for a summer, and there were always people telling me the things I was doing wrong. It’s always what was bad, never what I was doing well. Because of this kind of negativity, I started to become very depressed living in France.

I experienced xenophobic comments made against me

I took five semesters of French school and achieved an intermediate level of proficiency. Once I could speak and understand others, I heard xenophobic remarks frequently. One time I was walking with my American friends and speaking English, and I heard people say, “Get out of my country.” Or “sale” — a very despicable way of calling someone “disgusting” in French.

I’ve even heard French kids at a school call an Italian-American boy “dirty and mixed” just because his mom was an American from Florida. I wondered where these kids learned this hatred from.

Don’t get me wrong, the US has tons of its own issues with racism and prejudice. But I’m fortunate to have diverse friendships with people from various nations and backgrounds here in New York City. In most big cities across America, a multitude of cross-communities exists.

The salaries are low and the cost of living is high in France

My husband and I lived in central Paris. My part-time salary was €837 euros, or roughly $900 USD a month, which was pretty much minimum wage.

Our apartment was €1,350 euros per month, which didn’t include Wi-Fi, heat, trash, and water. While it was considered large for the city, it was actually tiny and only 450 square feet. There was a mini fridge, a sink, and a hot plate. We had to install additional essentials like cabinets and closets.

Paris, France total apartment cost: €1550 euros, or $1670 USD

Rent for 1 bedroom (450 square feet): €1350 euros a monthUtilites: €200 euros a month

Brooklyn, NYC total apartment cost: $1,825 – $1950 USD

Rent for 1 bedroom (750 square feet): $1750 USD a monthUtilites: $75-200 USD a month

Even though our rent and utilites in New York City are slightly higher than in Paris, our salaries are significantly higher in Brooklyn and the apartment is bigger and nicer, too.

While people often complain about how small New York City apartments are, our current place in New York is 750 square feet, nearly double the size of our Paris apartment.

A part of me wanted to stay in France

Looking back, I wish I had been more aware of the relatively low salaries in France. If I were more informed and knew I would be bringing in an annual income of just over €10,000 euros, I might not have moved.

Some people ask me why I didn’t leave sooner if I hated it so much in France. It was a hard decision: a part of me wanted to stay and be a part of some kind of change in Paris. But the truth is, I didn’t love France enough to stay and try to change it.

