Juan Mata is welcomed to J-League side Vissel Kobe as he follows in Spanish compatriot Andres Iniesta’s footsteps… as star is announced as the club’s new signing

Juan Mata, 35, has announced his move to Japanese J-League side Vissel Kobe.

He follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Andres Iniesta by joining the J-League

Mata joins the club after an illustrious career at Chelsea and Manchester United

Juan Mata has joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe on a free transfer after winning the title with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season.

The 35-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder has been announced on X, formerly Twitter, as the club’s newest signing. He will wear the number 64 on his jersey for the Japanese side.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United star took to social media to express his excitement about joining the club.

‘I am here!’ He wrote.

‘New beginnings! Thank you for the incredible welcome, Japan! I am here! I’ve always been a big fan of this country and its culture, and it’s time to enjoy it here in Kobe. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I will do my best to try to win another championship title, we are in the race!

Long-serving Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has announced his departure in 2022.

Chelsea’s Fernando Torres (right) and Juan Mata (left) pose with the 2012 and 2013 Champions League and Europa League trophies as they celebrated with the west London club

“Thank you football for giving me such amazing life experiences!

Mata joins the Japanese Premier League club in a bid to win the championship as they currently sit top of the standings.

The midfielder has received tempting offers from Saudi Arabia and Dubai, but decided to embrace the J-League and explore life in Japan while aiming for new titles.

His former international teammate, Andres Iniesta, did the same in 2018, spending five years in the J-League.

Iniesta made over 130 appearances for Vissel Kobe and scored 26 goals.

He then joined club Emirates from the United Arab Emirates on a free transfer, currently ranked 11th in the Arab Gulf League.

Fellow compatriot David Villa also enjoyed a year in Japan in 2019.

Mata started his senior career at Real Madrid in 2006 and joined the Premier League in 2011 after a three-year stint at Chelsea, before moving to Manchester United.

With Chelsea, he helped the team win the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012, as well as the Europa League a year later.

After joining Manchester United, he joined Louis Van Gaal’s side for a record fee of £37.1million.