Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Niger: Deadline to end French presence is today

    NNA – The deadline set by the ruling military junta in Niger for French forces to leave the country expires today, Sunday, according to Sky News Arabia.

    A state of anticipation prevails as the deadline approaches today, which was set by the ruling military junta for Paris to end its diplomatic and military presence in the country.

    Yesterday, members of the military junta participated in demonstrations in front of the French military base in the capital, Niamey, to demand the withdrawal of French forces from Niger.

    This comes amid continuing popular demonstrations in front of the French military base, demanding the departure of French forces.

