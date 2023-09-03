Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Palestinian prisoners announce an open hunger strike to protest Israeli measures

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Palestinian prisoners in Israeli enemy prisons announced an open hunger strike starting September 14, in wake of extremist Minister Itamar Ben Gvirrsquo;s decision to reduce visits by prisonersrsquo; families, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    In an issued statement, the Prisoners#39; Committee called for ceasing all decisions and policies that impose restrictions on prisoners and their living conditions, as well as the return of all rights that were taken away during the past period.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Spanish actor Gabriel Guavar arrested at Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charges

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Reds in cruise control as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah see Jurgen Klopp’s men ease past the Villains at Anfield… as Matty Cash nets an own goal just a week after scoring two at Burnley

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Earn Over 5% on Savings and CDs

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Spanish actor Gabriel Guavar arrested at Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charges

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Reds in cruise control as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah see Jurgen Klopp’s men ease past the Villains at Anfield… as Matty Cash nets an own goal just a week after scoring two at Burnley

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Earn Over 5% on Savings and CDs

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Kamala Harris has ‘rabbit ears’ for any criticism about her, a new book claims

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy