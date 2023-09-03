Palestinian prisoners announce an open hunger strike to protest Israeli measures

NNA – Palestinian prisoners in Israeli enemy prisons announced an open hunger strike starting September 14, in wake of extremist Minister Itamar Ben Gvirrsquo;s decision to reduce visits by prisonersrsquo; families, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

In an issued statement, the Prisoners#39; Committee called for ceasing all decisions and policies that impose restrictions on prisoners and their living conditions, as well as the return of all rights that were taken away during the past period.

