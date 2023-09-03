Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mansouri, Kabbara Abu Haidar head to Riyadh to attend Arab Banking Conference

    NNA – Beirut Airport – The Lebanese delegation headed by the Central Bank#39;s Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, and comprising Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to the Saudi Kingdom,nbsp;Fawzi Kabbara, and the General Director of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Abu Haidar, left Beirut on Sunday heading to Riyadh, in response to an official invitation to partake in the functions of the Arab Banking Conference held in the Saudi capital.nbsp;

    The conference is organized by the Arab Union of Banks and the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia under the headline,nbsp;ldquo;Arab Economic Prospects in Light of International Changes,rdquo; and is taking place under the patronage of the Saudi Central Bank Governor, Ayman bin Muhammad Al-Sayyari.

