Dozens of animal deaths, massive material damages due to hailstones falling in a Turkish city

NNA – Egg-sized hailstones in the city of Altinayla in the Turkish state of Sivas on Sunday smashed the windows of dozens of vehicles and destroyed the facades of shops and homes, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Altinyaila Mayor Sinan Akbulut said, quot;The damage is very extensive. Houses and vehicles have been damaged and animals have died.quot; Some provinces also witnessed heavy rains that flooded roads in the capital, Ankara, and led to the collapse of a road in the city of Samsun.

Yesterday, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also issued yellow and orange warnings in a number of provinces and regions.

