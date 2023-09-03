Netanyahu calls for the expulsion of Eritreans involved in the Tel Aviv clashes

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated on Sunday that he wants to immediately deport Eritrean immigrants involved in violent clashes in Tel Aviv.

Agence France-Presse quoted Netanyahu as saying: ldquo;We demand that strict measures be taken against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who participated in them,rdquo; asking the ministers to present to him plans ldquo;to get rid of all other illegal infiltrators.rdquo;

He also noted that he quot;does not believe that deporting supporters of the Eritrean government will be a problem.quot;

These statements came a day after hundreds of supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government clashed with each other and with the Israeli enemy police, resulting in dozens being injured in one of the most violent street confrontations between asylum seekers and African immigrants in Tel Aviv in recent times.

Among the injured were 30 policemen and 3nbsp;demonstrators who were wounded by police gunfire, and Eritreans constitute the majority of more than 30,000 African asylum seekers in Israel.

According to Sky News Arabia, Israel recognizes a very small number of asylum seekers, considers them overwhelmingly asnbsp;economic migrants, and says it has no legal obligation to keep them.

