Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Reds in cruise control as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah see Jurgen Klopp’s men ease past the Villains at Anfield… as Matty Cash nets an own goal just a week after scoring two at Burnley

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: The Reds earn a comfortable win to keep pace at the top of the table as Mo Salah scores amid Saudi interest, after Matty Cash’s own goal and Dominik Szoboszlai’s sweet strike
Liverpool brushed aside Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp’s side scored three en route to victory at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds have chained three consecutive victories by dominating from start to finish the men of Unai Emery.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored an incredible goal, netting his first for the club as the ball fell to him on the edge of the box before the midfielder struck a sublime half-volley past Emi Martinez just three minutes later.
The score was 2-0 after 22 minutes when Darwin Nunez’s shot blasted off the post and hit Matty Cash, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.
Mohamed Salah sealed all three points in the second half to put Liverpool in cruise control at Anfield.
More soon…
