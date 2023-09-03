Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US Secretary of Commerce: Dialogue with China is “not a sign of weakness”

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo confirmed to CNN on Sunday that quot;dialogue with Beijing is not a sign of weakness on Washington#39;s part, but quite the opposite, because the lack of dialogue leads to escalation,quot; according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    Raimondo said: ldquo;I do not accept the idea that dialogue and communication are a sign of weaknessrdquo; on Washingtonrsquo;s part vis-agrave;-vis Beijing,quot; adding that ldquo;failing to speak leads to escalation, errors of judgment, and a lack of understanding, and these are bad things for the Americans.rdquo;

    Over the weekend, Raimondo visited Beijing, where she held talks with her counterpart Wang Wentao and Premier Li Qiang.

