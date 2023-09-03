Nikki Haley suggests mental competency test for ALL of Congress after Mitch McConnell’s latest freeze as follow-up to her proposal for 75-year age limit for presidential candidates

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nikki Haley, 51, believes it’s vital to assess the mental skills of older lawmakers, but suggested she’s willing to make it a requirement for the entire Congress so there’s no discrimination as to who is checked.

The Republican candidate’s proposal for a mental proficiency test in Congress comes after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, froze at a press conference last week for the second time in just a month. .

It’s also not the first time Haley has suggested putting limits on who can hold federal office. Earlier this year, the Trump-era UN ambassador said the age limit for running for president should be set at 75.

“I think there should be mental competency testing,” Haley told NBC’s Face the Nation on Sunday morning, adding that it should be done even if it’s “for the whole of Congress.”

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday there should be mental competency tests for everyone running for Congress, whether incumbent or new.

“I think there should be tests of mental skills” @NikkiHaley said, even if it is “for the whole of Congress”. “These are basic tests… It’s about: tell us where you were born, name four words that start with the same letter, how many grandchildren do you have? pic.twitter.com/1uTQIuWlSC – Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 3, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze during a press conference in Kentucky on Wednesday, months after suffering a concussion. The 30-second freeze frame is the second on-camera freeze in the space of a month.

“These are basic tests. They are: tell us where you were born, name four words that start with the same letter, how many grandchildren do you have? she assured that the exams were easy and would ensure the mental capacity needed to perform her duties.

“When a candidate runs for office – incumbent or newcomer – they must provide their financial information,” Haley added. “They should also submit a doctor’s opinion stating their mental capacity.” I think we need it.

Haley has been criticized by the Trump world for her age limit of 75, saying she was specifically targeting the ex-president with that limit. But on Sunday, she said standards had to be put in place, and that it could even be at the age of 50.

Haley’s proposals come as the top ages in the top echelons of the federal government continue to rise.

President Joe Biden, 80, is the oldest person ever elected president. Donald Trump is 77, which means that if Biden or Trump win in 2024, they will set a new record for oldest president in history.

The Senate is led by Minority Leader, 81, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 72.

Until the 2022 midterm elections, the House was led by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is now 83.

McConnell’s age and health fears have come under renewed scrutiny after he froze for 30 seconds during a press conference in Kentucky on Wednesday. It happened just a month after an eerily similar incident during a conversation with reporters on Capitol Hill in late July. Colleagues helped him off the podium and back to his office.

Both freezes came just months after McConnell fell at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington DC, formerly the Trump Hotel. He suffered a concussion and broken ribs. It took six weeks for him to recover.

McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib earlier this year when he tripped and hit his head at the Waldorf Astoria and was admitted to hospital for treatment for a week.

Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan immediately cleared McConnell to return to normal work the day after the last frost.

The doctor said it was normal to experience dizziness when recovering from a concussion. He also said the episode could be attributed to dehydration.

Sen. Mike Rounds told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that he spoke with McConnell the day before and was “in good shape.”

Rounds relayed what McConnell told him: “I had this concussion. They warned me that I would be dizzy in the future and should be aware of it. It happened twice. I happen to do it in front of reporters.

“He felt good yesterday,” Rounds added of the GOP Senate leader. “He said he needed to watch his hydration level. Dr. Monahan, who is also my doctor in the Senate, is sharp…and if he says Mitch is ready to go, then Mitch is ready to go.

Concerns are also growing over the health of Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, who should have asked her aides to remind her what she was voting for in the Senate.

Voters are also concerned about President Biden’s age, with a new poll last week showing that 77% of Americans believe he is too old to serve another four-year term.

“We can’t stand to see Dianne Feinstein sitting there and being told by an aide how she should vote,” Haley told NBC’s Robert Costa. “We can’t worry about Mitch McConnell being frozen on a podium. We can’t let Joe Biden forget where he is.

“Our enemies are watching all of this,” she added. “And every time there’s a case like that, America is less safe because our enemies think we’re out of control – and that has to stop.”