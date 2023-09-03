Geagea: We are capable of taking the country towards salvation

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, began his speech this evening at the memorial Mass in commemoration of the ldquo;Lebanese Resistancerdquo; martyrs held in the courtyard of the general headquarters in Maarab, by referring to the late Elias Al-Hasrouni#39;s dossier, saying: ldquo;The incident of Al-Hasrounirsquo;s killing is an indicator of the dialogue that the resistance axis has been promising for months…They invite you to dialogue in order to strangle you and kill you, or to stifle your principles, convictions, and freedom…and force you to do as they wish.rdquo;

Geagea described the resistance team as a ldquo;criminal team par excellence,rdquo; adding, ldquo;The axis of resistance and Hezbollah in Lebanon are acting as they want outside of every law and constitution and far from the opinion of all other Lebanese…rdquo;

He believed that quot;there is a serious attempt to change everything in our lives and our country so that it conforms to the specifications of the countries of the axis of resistance, from Syria to Iran…rdquo;

Meanwhile, he underlined his partyrsquo;s ldquo;support for a Lebanon that seeks to build closer relations with the Gulf and Arab countries, in the face of the Lebanon of Assadrsquo;s Syria and Iran.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;We have no problem with Hezbollah or the other opposition parties, given that the first problem is related to their project for Lebanon, which is represented today by the reality in which we live. However, the biggest problem remains with the way they impose their project by force.rdquo;

At the presidential level, Geagea said: ldquo;We do not want a president for our republic. We want a president for the republic that every Lebanese dreams of…The solution is not to give in and to adhere to our convictions and aspirations until the opposing axis is certain that it cannot bypass us.rdquo;

ldquo;We are capable of taking the country to salvation, and we mean every word we say,rdquo; Geagea underlined, noting however, that his party is not in a position of authority at the moment, but rather in the opposition.

