Abdollahian calls for resolving the problems between Turkey Syria through dialogue, respect for the borders of both countries

NNA – On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian received his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Tehran, where they held a press conference following the meeting, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

In his press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Abdollahian said: ldquo;We discussed the implementation of a long road map that was agreed upon between the presidents of the two countries months ago,rdquo; noting that ldquo;it was emphasized to remove obstacles from the path of bilateral cooperation.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;With regard to Syria, we believe in the necessity of resolving the problems between Ankara and Damascus through dialogue and respect for the borders of the two countries,rdquo; adding: ldquo;We received good proposals from Brother Fidan.rdquo;

The Iranian Foreign Minister continued: ldquo;We discussed Ukraine and Afghanistan, in addition to a tripartite meeting between Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to enhance trade and economic exchanges.rdquo;

Hakan Fidan, who was visiting Tehran for the first time after assuming this position following the recent Turkish presidential elections, received an official reception by Abdollahian, and following the welcomenbsp;ceremony, official talks took place between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

